Vola il tuo nome gratuitamente intorno alla luna nella missione Artemis I della NASA

Aggiungi qui il tuo nome per l’inclusione su un’unità flash che volerà a bordo dell’Artemis I.
Artemis I sarà il primo test di volo senza pilota del razzo Space Launch System e della navicella spaziale Orion. Il viaggio apre la strada allo sbarco della prima donna e prima persona di colore sulla luna!
Durante il viaggio di Artemis I, Orion si avventurerà per migliaia di miglia oltre la Luna durante una missione di quasi tre settimane. credito: NASA
Tutti gli occhi saranno puntati sullo storico Launch Complex 39B e sullo Space Launch System (SLS) di Orion.[{” attribute=””>SLS) lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.
Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.
