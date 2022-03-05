Marzo 5, 2022

Vola il tuo nome gratuitamente intorno alla luna nella missione Artemis I della NASA

Marzo 5, 2022
Orion Spacecraft

di Nasa
5 marzo 2022

Aggiungi qui il tuo nome per l’inclusione su un’unità flash che volerà a bordo dell’Artemis I.

Artemis I sarà il primo test di volo senza pilota del razzo Space Launch System e della navicella spaziale Orion. Il viaggio apre la strada allo sbarco della prima donna e prima persona di colore sulla luna!

Compila il form qui: Invia il tuo nome con Artemis

navicella spaziale Orione

Durante il viaggio di Artemis I, Orion si avventurerà per migliaia di miglia oltre la Luna durante una missione di quasi tre settimane. credito: NASA

Tutti gli occhi saranno puntati sullo storico Launch Complex 39B e sullo Space Launch System (SLS) di Orion.[{” attribute=””>SLS) lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.

Artemis I Map

Artemis I will be the first integrated flight test of NASA’s deep space exploration system: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond. During this flight, the uncrewed Orion spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and travel thousands of miles beyond the Moon, farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown, over the course of about a three-week mission. Credit: NASA

